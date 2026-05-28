Prime Raidurg land fetches Rs 237 cr per acre in TGIIC auction

Hyderabad: The most-awaited Raidurg e-auction of plots has fetched an exceptional price of approximately Rs 237 crore per acre on Thursday, May 28.

The auction marked a substantial 70.5 percent surge above the reserve price of Rs 139 crore per acre, setting a new all-time record in the auction of plots in the thriving Raidurg growth corridor.

The spectacular outcome was achieved for Plot No 1A and 1/F, a prime 6.29-acre multi-use land parcel located in Raidurg.

The auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) witnessed extraordinary participation and intense competitive bidding from leading national developers, culminating in a staggering overall transaction value of nearly Rs 1,490.73 crore.

The latest auction has surpassed the previous benchmark from TGIIC’s 2025 auction—where prime land was auctioned for Rs 177 crore per acre.

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The auction was conducted through the MSTC’s e-Auction portal (a Central government-owned enterprise), ensuring a transparent, robust, and highly competitive digital bidding process. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company, acted as the exclusive transaction advisor for the landmark transaction.

“The phenomenal response to the Raidurg e-auction is a reflection of the extraordinary confidence that investors and developers have in Hyderabad and Telangana. Achieving a historic price discovery of approximately Rs 237 crore per acre for this marquee multi-use land parcel marks a defining moment in the state’s growth journey and demonstrates the immense strength of Telangana’s investment ecosystem,” said K Shashanka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGIIC.

He stated that the landmark achievement further reinforced Hyderabad’s position among the most preferred global destinations for investment, infrastructure, and large-scale development.