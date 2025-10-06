Telangana govt fetches Rs 177 cr by selling hot land parcel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has achieved a record-breaking Rs 177 crore per acre in its latest auction of 7.67 acres at Raidurg, Hyderabad Knowledge City, setting a new benchmark.

This was the highest-ever price per acre in the state, according to TGIIC, surpassing the earlier Neopolis, Kokapet benchmark of Rs 100.75 crore per acre for 3.60 acres achieved in auctions conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

As per a statement issued by TGIIC on Monday, October 6, the auction was managed by ‘JLL India and MSTC’ as it’s auction partners, which acted as the exclusive transaction advisors.

“The record price of Rs 177 crore per acre reflects the strong confidence that investors and developers have in Hyderabad’s long-term potential and Telangana Rising-2047 story. This result at Raidurg further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most attractive and competitive investment destinations,” said K Shashanka, MD, TGIIC.

“Achieving Rs 177 crore per acre at Raidurg — nearly 75 percent higher than the Rs 101 crore per acre benchmark at Neopolis demonstrates Hyderabad’s exceptional market strength, robust investor sentiment, and the city’s evolution into a truly global business hub.” a spokesperson from JLL India added.

Government land auctions in the area, in the past

2017: Raidurg parcels fetched Rs 42.59 crore per acre for an extent of 2.84 acres.

2022: Neopolis, Kokapet auctions conducted by HMDA achieved up to Rs100.75 crore per acre for 3.60 acres.

2025: Raidurg auction witnessed Rs 177 crore per acre.