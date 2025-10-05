Vacant plots auction in Hyderabad, other districts from Oct 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Housing Board (TGSHB) will begin auctioning vacant plots in Hyderabad and other districts of the state starting October 6.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, October 4, the auctions will include leftover plots located in Chintal, Nizampet, Bachupally, and Nampally areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

In addition to these, the Housing Board will also sell plots through public auction in Raviryala of Maheshwaram mandal in Rangareddy district, and in Sadashivpet of Sangareddy district.

Lands situated in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nizamabad districts will also be part of the auction process.

Officials stated that the move is aimed at efficiently utilising the remaining unsold assets and generating revenue for developmental activities.

The auction schedule, registration process, and terms and conditions are expected to be made available on the board’s official website.