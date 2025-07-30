Telangana Housing Board sells acre land in KPHB to ICAI for 65.34 cr

Hyderabad: The auction held for an acre open commercial land by the Telangana Housing Board has fetched Rs 65.34 crore to the state government.

The auction was conducted for Plot number 1 in Phase 4 of the Kukatpally Housing Board on Wednesday, July 30, for which 11 bidders had applied.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body governing the chartered accountancy profession in the country, has won the bid among the 4 bidders who participated in the online bidding process.

According to Telangana Housing Board vice-chairman VP Gautham, till the end of the online bidding the identities of the parties involved in the auction were not disclosed.

Also Read Rajiv Swagruha flats for sale near Hyderabad draw massive response

He also disclosed that the sate government earned revenues amounting to Rs 26 crore by selling the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation’s flats in Bandlaguda on Wednesday, July 30.

Gautham, who is also the managing director of Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, said that out of 159 flats that were put up for sale in the Rajiv Swagruha flats in Bandlaguda built by his department, 131 flats got sold and allotted to the middle-class beneficiaries through the lottery method.