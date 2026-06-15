‘Was forced to kiss Raghav Juyal’: Dancer Shakti Mohan

Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several revelations over the years, with many celebrities opening up about the pressures and behind-the-scenes realities of showbiz. Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan recently revisited one such experience from her time on Dance India Dance, admitting that a much-discussed romantic angle involving fellow contestant and host Raghav Juyal was “scripted” and left her deeply uncomfortable.

A clip from her interview with Sidharth Kannan, originally recorded in March, has now resurfaced on X and gone viral once again.

Speaking candidly, Shakti recalled being caught off guard by a staged “kiss moment” planned by the makers. “There was even a kiss moment created. Honestly, I didn’t know about it. I was told something like, if this happens, Raghav will kiss you. I was like, why? Why is this happening?” she said. The dancer added that even Remo D’Souza had encouraged her to go along with it on stage, but admitted that she struggled to assert herself at the time.

“I’m a very obedient person and at that time, I didn’t stand my ground. My parents were watching. But I still did it and you can see how uncomfortable I was,” she shared. Shakti further revealed that her father was upset by the way the alleged relationship was portrayed and had even confronted the makers about it.

Shakti Mohan reveals a disturbing truth about Dance Plus.



In a recent interview, she said the creative team deliberately pushed teasing angles between her and Raghav Juyal. She was even pressured to kiss him on stage while everyone cheered.



“I didn’t want to do it… but I… pic.twitter.com/9DxERNDMm1 — Meme Flix (@meme_flix) June 14, 2026

Clarifying that she and Raghav shared nothing beyond friendship and mutual respect, she said, “I told him there’s nothing like that, I can even tie him a rakhi. Relatives still ask my mother, ‘When are they getting married?’ We never thought it would go this far.”

More about Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan rose to fame after winning Dance India Dance Season 2 and went on to establish herself as one of the country’s most celebrated dancers and choreographers. She later starred in the popular youth series Dil Dosti Dance, served as a mentor and judge on multiple reality shows, choreographed songs for Bollywood films including Padmaavat and Shamshera, and expanded her creative journey through her dance venture, Nritya Shakti.