Telangana: PJTSAU expands BSc (Hons) Agriculture seats by 200

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has announced the addition of 200 extra seats in the B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture course for the current academic year under a special quota.

This decision was revealed by the university’s vice chancellor, Professor Aldas Janai, in a statement on Monday, October 21.

The new seats will be filled through counselling, ensuring a transparent and organized admission process, he added.

Currently, the fee structure for the BSc (Hons) Agriculture course under this special quota is set at Rs 10 lakhs for the four-year program. However, this fee has been significantly reduced to Rs 5 lakhs, making it more accessible for students.

Additionally, the initial requirement to pay Rs 3 lakhs at the time of admission has been lowered to Rs 65,000, easing the financial burden on prospective students. The university plans to publish detailed information regarding these new seats on its official website within the next two to three days.

Professor Aldas Janai, who recently assumed office as vice-chancellor of PJTSAU, also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Vishweshwar Rao and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday.