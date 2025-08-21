Telangana plans bigger Bathukamma festival with higher funds

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary for Tourism and Culture Jayesh Ranjan held a meeting on Wednesday, August 20, to review the preparations for Bathukamma 2025 at the Haritha Plaza Hotel in Begumpet.

Ranjan announced that compared to previous years, the government will allocate higher funds this year for the festival. “Bathukamma plays a vital role in Telangana. To highlight this, efforts are being made so that the festival gains recognition at both national and international levels. Celebrations will be organised in Hyderabad as well as other districts,” he said.

Officials also discussed wall posters, traditional practices, event procedures, the role of self-help groups, marketing of community-based products, and cultural performances.

The chief secretary urged interdepartmental cooperation for impactful celebrations.

Bathukamma Kunta to be transformed beautifully: HYDRAA

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner, AV Ranganath, visited Bathukamma Kunta and ordered beautification works to be completed before Bathukamma celebrations.

The commissioner has directed the construction of a pathway around the lake, with shade-giving trees for people to sit and relax and proper maintenance of its inlet and outlet systems.

He also stated that proper arrangements should be made in the middle of the lake to reflect the essence of Bathukamma and its surroundings adorned by beautiful plants, for a pleasant atmosphere.

Lastly, he instructed hygienic restrooms and pavilions for senior citizens.