Telangana plans IPHS-based overhaul of public healthcare system

Telangana govt directs officials to align all CHCs, area and district hospitals with IPHS norms, focusing on staff, infrastructure, diagnostics, and patient care access.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th April 2026 8:30 am IST
An elderly man speaking at a meeting about Telangana's public healthcare system reform, seated at a desk.
Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans to upgrade all Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals in the state in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, April 17.

The meeting focused on strengthening the Directorate of Secondary Health Care (DCHS), under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), through a committee appointed by the state government.

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Officials discussed the redistribution of sanctioned posts after 30 hospitals under TVVP were previously upgraded into teaching hospitals attached to medical colleges.

The government is considering reallocating these posts to other hospitals within the TVVP network to ensure balanced staffing.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to ensure that patients receive quality treatment close to their homes, within their own districts. To achieve this, he stressed the need to strengthen the secondary healthcare system across the state.

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Minister stresses adherence to IPHS norms

He instructed officials to ensure that all hospitals meet IPHS norms by providing adequate human resources, infrastructure, medical equipment, diagnostic facilities, and essential medicines.

He also directed that IPHS guidelines must be strictly followed while redeploying medical staff and posts within TVVP.

Highlighting recent progress, the minister noted that 12,649 posts in hospitals have been filled over the past two years. He further directed strict monitoring of attendance among doctors and healthcare staff.

The TVVP Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, was instructed to conduct field visits at least once a week to assess ground-level implementation. The minister also warned that strict action should be taken against staff who remain absent from duty.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th April 2026 8:30 am IST

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