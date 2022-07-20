Telangana: Poet Venu Sankoju awarded for outstanding work in Telugu literature

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government announced on Wednesday that noted Telugu Poet Dr Venu Sankoju has been selected for the prestigious Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award of 2022.

The award was instituted in the name of noted Writer Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, who was the creator of the popular slogan of ‘Naa Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena’. Every year on the occasion of his birthday, poets, writers and litterateurs are honoured with a memento and Rs 1,01,116 cash reward.

The awards programme will be organised on July 22.

Dr Venu Sankoju, a retired lecturer, has written many poems like Manishiga Puche Matti, Manam, Nelakala, Prana Pradhamina among other works. He was the editor of Veera Telangana monthly magazine. Dr Sankoju also won the Sahitya Puraskaaram awarded by the Telugu University.