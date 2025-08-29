Telangana police arrest serial chain snatcher wanted in 10 cases

Hyderabad: Warangal police have arrested a serial chain snatcher wanted for stealing 237 grams of gold (almost 24 tola) from the victims.

Presenting Harish (29), the accused, who is a resident of Reddy Colony in Hanamkonda town before the media on Friday, August 29, Warangal police commissioner Sunpreet Singh said that Rs 10,000 cash and three bikes were recovered from the accused- all valued at Rs 23.50 lakh.

Singh said that Harish had gone to jail after stealing ornaments from his colleague’s house when he was working at a cement factory in Hyderabad, but didn’t mend his ways since then.

Harish would steal a bike and snatch the chains and other ornaments of women in busy places after observing them, and would swiftly escape from there.

According to Singh, there were at least 10 complaints of chain-snatching lodged in Kakatiya University, Rayaparthi, Subedari, Kazipet, Hasanparthi and Kamalapur police stations under the Warangal commissionerate, and a case was filed against him in Chigurumamidi police station in Karimnagar district.

Also Read Treasure hunt dispute ends in murder of man in Nagarkurnool

Singh insisted that the victims complaining to the police by dialling the 100 number immediately after a chain-snatching incident, so that the detection of such cases and recovery of the stolen articles could be done swiftly.

“In many cases, if the chain-snatching happens in the morning, the victims inform the police by evening. If the incident happens at night, then they are lodging the complaint the next morning. By then, the chain-snatcher would have fled to faraway places,” he observed.