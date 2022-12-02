Telangana: Police book two men, one woman in rape case in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: The Hanamkonda police on Wednesday registered a rape case against three persons including a woman for sexually assaulting a girl staying at their hostel.



The horrific act allegedly began when one of the three accused, V Shobha, who runs a ladies’ hostel at Balasamudram started blackmailing the victim, who was staying in her hostel.



Shobha allegedly forced the girl to have physical relations with one of her relatives, V Vijay Kumar (accused) who tortured the girl for a month and in turn threatened her that he would leak her videos and pictures if she doesn’t make relations with Shiva (another accused) of Hanamkonda.



The victim, a 23-year-old law student of Siddipet district, reportedly lodged a complaint with the police after she was exhausted from being repeatedly pressurised by the accused.



The girl alleged that she was raped multiple times by Vijay Kumar and Shiva, reportedly.

Following her complaint, Police registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against the accused and also under relevant sections of the Indian penal court (IPC).



The case is being further investigated by the police.