Telangana Police gets national recognition for anti-drug efforts

Hyderabad: Telangana Police was awarded national recognition, scoring a commendable 80 per cent on seven parameters prescribed by the Centre. Telangana Elite Action Group of Drug Enforcement (EAGLE) Director Sandeep Shandilya received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The seven key parameters are based on intelligence operations; control of precursors and synthetic drugs; prosecution; demand and harm reduction; coordination and capacity building; research and analysis; and administration and logistics.

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The two-day National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force Heads was held in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 22. Senior police officers across the country participated and discussed how to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse and strengthen inter-agency cooperation.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand congratulated the force and said the department would continue to strengthen its enforcement and preventive mechanisms.