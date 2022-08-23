Telangana Police issues notice to stop BJP yatra, party alleges conspiracy

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Tuesday issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party, directing that the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ be stopped as it has been conducted without permission and because party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was making ‘provocatory statements’ during the yatra.

The police said this as a response to the party’s calls for a “Dharma Deeksha“, in Warangal and surrounding districts. “There is an apprehension of breach of peace in the area resulting in a serious law and order problem. Hence you are hereby directed to immediately stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra. Otherwise, action will be taken against you as per law to maintain peace and tranquillity,” they said.

Reacting to the notice, party leaders G Manohar Reddy, G Premender Reddy, and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that there is no question of stopping the Praja Sangrama Yatra under any circumstances.

“We are continuing the padayatra in the last three instalments only with the permission of the police. Objections that didn’t exist then, why are they being raised now? No matter how many obstacles we face… no matter how many restrictions are imposed we will continue the padayatra,” they said.

“We will organize a huge public meeting in Hanmakonda on August 27 of this month and JP Nadda is going to attend the gathering at the end of the Padayatra,” announced the BJP leaders.