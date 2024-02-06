Telangana police launch more Bharosa centres, forensic lab website

Hyderabad: In a move to ensure safety of women and to prevent domestic and sexual abuse, the Telangana police started new centres on Tuesday under its Bharosa initiative.

According to police, Bharosa support center works on a holistic convergence approach where a victim in distress will get all the help and support at one place away from police.

The centres are set up in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagitial, Jangaon, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy districts. The inauguration ceremony held virtually on Tuesday was presided over by the Director General of Police, Telangana, Ravi Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Women Safety Wing) Shikha Goel.

Shikha Goel on the occasion highlighted that inception of Bharosa Centers in 2013, based on Supreme Court guidelines for establishing one-stop centres, played a crucial part in ensuring women’s safety. She acknowledged the significant progress made since then till Dec 2023 in supporting 4,782 POCSO cases and 1,163 rape victims.

In addition, the Bharosa project is committed to raising awareness among the public.

The Bharosa Centres, strategically located across the state, aim to provide support and assistance to victims of crime, especially women and children. These centres serve as safe spaces where survivors can access counselling, legal aid, and medical assistance. The expansion of Bharosa Centres to districts reaffirms the Telangana State Police and its commitment to enhancing victim-centric services and fostering a safer environment for all citizens, said Shikha Goel.

Forensic lab website launched

In addition to the Bharosa Centres, the launch included the unveiling of a user-friendly website for the State Forensic Science Laboratory. Shikha Goel, who also holds the charge of Director FSL informed that the State FSL website has been built using new-age technologies, featuring an integrated CMS platform and the ability to host both dynamic and static content.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP Ravi Gupta stated that with increased expectations from various stakeholders on SFSL, it was important to provide critical contact information as well as information on training schedules, and details of various laboratories through an informative website, hence this initiative.

The website will serve as a comprehensive platform for information dissemination, online services, and updates on forensic activities. It reflects the department and dedication to embracing technological advancements for better transparency and accessibility, he said.

Ravi Gupta expressed his commitment to strengthening the state’s forensic capabilities, emphasizing the crucial role forensic science plays in criminal investigations. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the State FSL and the dedication of law enforcement personnel in ensuring justice and public safety.