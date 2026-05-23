Telangana Police set up special IPS team for AI-driven policing

DGP Anand advised departments to adopt cutting-edge technologies and AI in policing to strengthen crime investigation, law and order management, and overall efficiency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2026 10:32 pm IST
Indian police officer in uniform speaking at a desk with the Indian flag and a badge in the background.
Telangana DGP CV Anand

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has constituted a special five-member IPS officers’ Core Team with a target of completing key Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platforms within six months.

Addressing the officers at a review meeting on Saturday, May 23, DGP Anand adviced departments to adopt cutting-edge technologies and AI in policing to strengthen crime investigation, law and order management, and overall efficiency.

Five member IPS core team

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police N Shweta has been assigned responsibilities related to the development of CCTNS 2.0, HRMS monitoring and coordination.

Subhan Bakery

CID Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) R Bhaskaran will oversee the integration of AI technology into the CCTNS project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Social Media and Information Technology) Chennuri Rupesh will supervise social media, video analytics and AI-based drone technology initiatives.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao will overview data intelligence, training programmes and system design

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Avinash Mohanty will monitor traffic and road safety modules.

Unified mobile platform for all systems

He suggested TS-COPS, a unified mobile platform which integrates existing systems Telangana Police official website, Hawkeye, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), and Human Resource Management System (HRMS), under a unified framework.

He directed officers to prepare a joint action plan for the effective implementation of AI-based platforms such as CCTNS 2.0 and for developing data-driven dashboards. He also instructed that all offices under the DGP establishment should be integrated with the e-Office system to facilitate seamless monitoring and tracking of file movement.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2026 10:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button