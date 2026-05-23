Telangana Police set up special IPS team for AI-driven policing

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has constituted a special five-member IPS officers’ Core Team with a target of completing key Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platforms within six months.

Addressing the officers at a review meeting on Saturday, May 23, DGP Anand adviced departments to adopt cutting-edge technologies and AI in policing to strengthen crime investigation, law and order management, and overall efficiency.

Five member IPS core team

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police N Shweta has been assigned responsibilities related to the development of CCTNS 2.0, HRMS monitoring and coordination.

CID Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) R Bhaskaran will oversee the integration of AI technology into the CCTNS project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Social Media and Information Technology) Chennuri Rupesh will supervise social media, video analytics and AI-based drone technology initiatives.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao will overview data intelligence, training programmes and system design

Avinash Mohanty will monitor traffic and road safety modules.

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Unified mobile platform for all systems

He suggested TS-COPS, a unified mobile platform which integrates existing systems Telangana Police official website, Hawkeye, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), and Human Resource Management System (HRMS), under a unified framework.

He directed officers to prepare a joint action plan for the effective implementation of AI-based platforms such as CCTNS 2.0 and for developing data-driven dashboards. He also instructed that all offices under the DGP establishment should be integrated with the e-Office system to facilitate seamless monitoring and tracking of file movement.