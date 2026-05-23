Hyderabad Police launch India’s first AI multilingual complaint filing app

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched India’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based multilingual complaint registration system on Saturday, May 23.

Called “AI Copwriter,” the app was inaugurated at the Integrated Command and Control Center at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

According to the Commissioner, the app was launched to ensure that victims visiting police stations do not face language barriers and to facilitate the swift and accurate recording of their complaints.

It is also the first-of-its-kind app in the country, Sajjanar said.

Key features of the app

When spoken to in any 10 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi, the app instantly converts the speech into text and translates it into a language understood by the police.

The complaint-filing process, which typically takes hours, can now be completed in mere seconds. There is no longer any need to wait for translators, the Commissioner said.

Details such as the name of the officer recording the complaint and the exact time are automatically captured and stored in PDF format. This eliminates any possibility of tampering with the records.

The app distinctly identifies and records the statements made by the victim, the accused or the witness.

“As Hyderabad is a global city, it is home to a large number of migrants from other states — as well as foreign nationals, who may not be proficient in either Telugu or English. This app aims to put an end to issues such as delays in filing complaints or the inaccurate recording of information, which often arise due to language barriers,” Sajjanar said.

He explained that when a victim speaks in their native language, the app instantly recognises and translates it, converting it into an official record. The information is updated every five seconds. This technology is expected to significantly boost the confidence of migrant workers, women and the elderly in police services.

By recording every word spoken by victims verbatim, the quality of investigations will improve, thereby enhancing the likelihood of securing convictions against the accused, Sajjanar said.

The AI Copwriter not only reduces the typing burden on police officers but also ensures a standardised approach to record keeping, he added.

App to be used in over 80 police stations

The AI Copwriter will be deployed in more than 80 police stations in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits. Police personnel can instantly record and translate complaints narrated by victims in their native languages.

The Hyderabad Police developed this innovative app in collaboration with BlueCloud Softech Solutions and with the assistance of intern Pagro Chandu, a press release said.