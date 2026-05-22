Hyderabad: IPL ticket black-marketing racket busted ahead of SRH vs RCB match

These tickets, which are strictly ‘not for sale’ and usually reserved for VIPs or sponsors, were being diverted to the black market.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 5:30 pm IST
Exciting cricket match tickets for SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad stadium, May 2023, with seat details and prici.

Hyderabad: As the city gears up for the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) has busted a black-marketing racket operating near the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

In a targeted raid on Friday, May 22, police apprehended four individuals while they were selling complimentary tickets at exorbitant prices to desperate cricket fans.

These tickets, which are strictly ‘not for sale’ and usually reserved for VIPs or sponsors, were being diverted to the black market to capitalize on the massive demand for the SRH vs RCB encounter scheduled for May 22.

Subhan Bakery

The SOT officials seized several tickets from the suspects before handing them over to the Uppal police for further investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 5:30 pm IST

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