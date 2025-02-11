Telangana police SI, driver arrested over Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana arrested a sub inspector of Dharur police station of Vikarabad district, and his private driver for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The sub inspector P Venu Gopal Goud allegedly demanded the amount from a farmer, through his driver K Beerappa, for granting station bail and removing the name of his son from a case booked against him.

The farmer approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and an ACB team trapped Beerappa, when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant at the instructions of the sub inspector.

Venu Gopal Goud and Beerappa, were arrested and are being produced before the court.