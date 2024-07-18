Telangana police warns farmers against cybercriminals

Hyderabad: The Telangana police asked the famers to be on alert regarding possible attempts by cybercriminals to dupe them.

The warning comes as the government is preparing to launch the crop loan waiver scheme in Telangana. The police said that cyber fraudsters may lure farmers by sending fraudulent links to their phones or on social media.

The cybercrime police said cyber fraudsters were also circulating APK files from phone numbers having a bank logo as the display picture.

They said cybercriminals could hack phones if anyone installed APK files.The police advised the people to uninstall WhatsApp immediately if they found it was hacked. They could also report by calling in 1930.

Fraudsters would send messages to all groups and contacts after hacking one phone number to lure more and more people.