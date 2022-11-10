Telangana: Police Women Safety Wing invites applications for various posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana police Women Safety Wing has invited applications from eligible candidates for different posts on a contractual basis on Wednesday.



The recruitment will begin for the upcoming Family Counselling Centres in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda areas, under the safe city project.



The Women Safety Wing department was established on 8 March 2018 by the Telangana state police to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the state and make women partners in the progress of the state.



Additional DGP (Women Safety) Swathi Lakra took to Twitter to share the recruitment information and requested citizens to share the news.

Details of Recruitment

The main purpose of the Family Counselling Centres, also known as Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), is to provide counselling services to the victims of domestic violence.

Vacancies announced for the post of Social Counsellor, Front Desk Executive/Receptionist, Programme Manager, HR Coordinator, MIS Executive, and AM-Accounts.

Interested candidates can check the vacancies and eligibility criteria by visiting the career page of the Women Safety Wing website.



