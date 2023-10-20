Telangana poll: Sub-plan included in Congress’ ‘Minority Declaration’

Hyderabad: The Congress party has devised a substantial Rs 5,000-crore budget for the upliftment of minorities in Telangana and has introduced a sub-plan for minorities, similar to those for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In a meeting held by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Declaration Committee, more than 150 organizations and institutions came together to review proposals submitted by the Minority Declaration Draft Committee.

Committee Chairman, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, presided over the meeting where significant steps for the educational and economic development of the minority communities in Telangana were discussed. These proposals are expected to be included in the party’s election manifesto.

The committee meeting included members such as Zafar Javed (VP and convenor), AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, Sheikh Abdullah Sohail, Uzma Shakir, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Faheem Qureshi, Muhammad Azmatullah Hussaini, and other leaders.

Committee President Mohammad Ali Shabbir informed media representatives that over 150 organizations and institutions had submitted their proposals, with 15 of them being major Muslim organizations. The declaration will address issues concerning Muslims, Christians, Jains, and other communities.

The proposed budget for the welfare of minorities has been increased to Rs 5,000 crore, and a separate sub-plan has been put forward.

Among the various proposals in the minority declaration are suggestions to increase financial assistance for the marriages of economically disadvantaged girls and measures to prevent discrimination against Muslims on religious grounds.

Notably, the previous Congress government had introduced a 4 percent reservation for Muslims, which greatly benefited many people. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to uphold the 4 percent reservation for Muslims.

The committee has recommended the approval of new medical and engineering colleges and the establishment of a private minority university. Rahul Gandhi is expected to formally announce the Minority Declaration.

Zafar Javed reported that the committee held six meetings and conducted consultations with organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiatul Ulama, Tameer-e-Millat, Tehreek-e-Muslim Shaban, and others.

Mansoor Ali Khan expressed confidence that the Congress is poised to form the government in Telangana. Ibrahim Siddiqui, a representative of Ahl-e-Hadith, reportedly declared his support for the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Minority Declaration Committee has also proposed an increase in the honorarium of imams and muezzins to Rs 10,000 and an assistance of Rs 2 lakh under the Shadi Mubarak scheme.