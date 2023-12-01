Telangana polls: 6 injured in clash between BRS and Cong workers

Six injured in clash between BRS and Cong workers
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Six persons were injured following a clash between supporters of the ruling BRS and Congress in Nalgonda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened after the completion of the Assembly polls in Chandampet mandal of the district wherein members of the Congress and the BRS hit each other with sticks resulting in minor injuries to six of them even as police dispersed them.

Those injured include five from the Congress and one belonging to the BRS, a senior police official said.

