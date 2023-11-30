Poll violence at Kagaznagar as BSP alleges vote rigging by BRS

Hyderabad: Ruckus and violence took place in the Kagaznagar-Sirpur constituency as cadres of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers indulged in ‘vote rigging’ during the Assembly polls held on November 30, Thursday.

The BSP alleged that four polling booths were taken “into the control by the local BRS cadre with the help of the police and resorted to massive rigging.”

The BSP’s state chief R S Praveen Kumar is contesting as the party’s candidate from the constituency against the BRS candidate and sitting MLA Koneru Kannappa along with the Congress’ Raavi Ramesh and the BJP’s Palvai Harish Babu.

According to the BSP, when its party workers alleged that the BRS party’s agent indulged in rigging clashes at polling centre number 90 and protested in front of the centre, the BRS cadre pelted stones and chappals at the party workers leading to a clash.

Also Read Telangana BSP chief alleges attack by BRS cadre on party worker

Following stone pelting on both sides, several police personnel and party workers on both sides got injured. CRPF forces were brought into the constituency to curtail the violence and ensure law and order.

Alleging that the police also favoured the BRS by using force selectively against the BSP cadre, the party demanded that repolling should be held to ensure a free and fair election.

By the time of publishing this article, the BRS had not yet issued an official statement on the developments at Kagaznagar.