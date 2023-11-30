Telangana BSP chief alleges attack by BRS cadre on party worker

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Telangana unit chief RS Praveen Kumar on November 30, Thursday alleged that workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) indulged in violence against a BSP party worker in Sirpur-Kagaz Nagar.

Praveen posted a graphic picture of the wounded BSP worker and lamented that the police have not yet arrested the BRS leaders who are responsible for the act.

The former IPS officer remarked that in his 26 years of service in the police department, he has never seen “such weak policing,” adding that “the police are bowing to the ruling BRS party leaders and are acting unilaterally, threatening activists of the BSP at polling stations.”

Praveen who is contesting against BRS sitting MLA Koneru Kannappa, Congress’ Raavi Srinivas, and the BJP’s Palvai Harish Babu from Sirpur-Kagaz Nagar also remarked that the attack on the BSP worker is “proof of Koneru Kannappa’s fear of defeat.”

“#BRS The goons’ attack on party worker Induri Ravi, unable to face the election #BSP directly, is proof of Koneru Konappa’s fear of defeat. It is unfortunate that the police have not yet arrested the #BRS leaders who terrorized the voters by creating havoc at the old Sarsala polling station in Kagaj Nagar Mandal. I have never seen such weak policing in my 26 years of police service. The police are bowing to the ruling #BRS party leaders and acting unilaterally and threatening activists at the polling stations #BSP . After December 3, the anarchic games you (Konappa, and some policemen) are playing together will no longer be played on Sirpur soil. Khabaddar! BRS goons have attacked our cadre in front of policemen in Sarsala village of Sirpur AC and the attacker is yet to be arrested and he was given free run to go to another booth and scare the voters away! What kind of policing is this?” he said.

The polling of votes is underway in Telangana and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.