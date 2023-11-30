Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar a conspiracy on polling day: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday termed the tense situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a conspiracy by the government in the latter state on polling day.

He alleged that it was a desperate attempt by K. Chandrashekar Rao as his defeat in the election was certain.

He appealed to the people of Telangana not to fall for such diversions and promised that after coming to power Congress will try to resolve all inter-state disputes through talks.

The Congress leader was reacting to reports of tension between police forces of the two states after Telangana officials stopped their Andhra Pradesh counterparts from opening the gates of the dam to release the water.

He demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) should look into the problem because the government is working under him.

He claimed that the incident at the dam proves KCR’s failure to address the inter-state problems for the last nine years. “His failures are there for everyone to see. He only cared for his family and personal interests,” he said.

He alleged that KCR, as the Chief Minister, never showed sincerity to resolve the problems and suddenly on the polling day a drama was started to use Telangana sentiment for political mileage.

He remarked that KCR resorted to Shakuni plots at the last moment but this won’t work.

“There is no need for people to worry as the dam or gates will not go anywhere in 24 hours,” he said, adding that people are intelligent and they know how to answer.

Revanth Reddy said after the formation of Congress government on December 9, it will try to resolve all inter-state disputes with Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states.

“When India and Pakistan are sharing waters, why can’t the water disputes between states be resolved?” he asked, adding that the Congress will work responsibly to resolve the water issues with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

He exuded confidence that the Congress party will form the government in the state with a two-third majority.

He said the situation in Telangana changed after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He alleged that the BRS, BJP and MIM were working together to defeat the party.

Revanth Reddy said the Telangana model under Congress rule would show the way for the entire country. “The Congress party will work to fulfil the expectations of the people,” he added.