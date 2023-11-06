Telangana polls: AIMIM fields Belli Ravi Yadav from Rajendranagar

Ravi Yadav has been working with the party for the last 22 years

Updated: 6th November 2023
Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced Belli Ravi Yadav as the party candidate from Rajendranagar Assembly constituency.  He is a former corporator from Langer Houz division. 

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced the candidature of Ravi Yadav, who has been working with the party for the last 22 years. Asaduddin declared the name during a public meeting at Nampally Assembly constituency on Monday evening. 

Earlier in the day, he had announced Mohammed Rashed Faraz, AIMIM corporator from Shaikpet as the party candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency. 

