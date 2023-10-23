Telangana polls: AIMIM, Mumtaz Khan face off over Charminar ticket

Hyderabad: As the Assembly elections approach, significant political changes are being seen in Hyderabad’s Old City, particularly in the Charminar and Yakutpura constituencies, where the AIMIM faces a daunting task of choosing candidates.

The party leadership has made a decision to replace the existing MLAs of three constituencies, including Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from Charminar and Ahmad Pasha Qadri from Yakutpura. As a result, various contenders have thrown their hats into the ring.

Mumtaz Ahmad Khan has been a part of the Assembly since 1994. He was initially elected from Yakutpura on the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) ticket before AIMIM fielded him from Charminar in 2018. On the other hand, Ahmad Pasha Qadri has been advised to step back from electoral politics due to health concerns.

This decision by the party leadership has intensified the political atmosphere in Charminar Assembly constituency. Mumtaz Ahmad Khan’s supporters are rallying behind him, asking him to participate in the upcoming elections.

Mumtaz Khan is not pleased with the party’s decision and has been in discussions with his supporters to determine their future strategy. He has even stated that if he’s not given the ticket, at least his son should be considered. In response to the party’s intention to field qualified young candidates, Mumtaz Khan argued that his sons are also qualified and young.

As tension builds between Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and the AIMIM leadership, floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi attempted to mediate, but returned without a resolution after a three-hour discussion recently.

Mumtaz Khan remains steadfast on his position. He insisted that if the AIMIM leadership makes a unilateral decision, he will take steps in consultation with his supporters. This ongoing dispute between AIMIM and MLA Mumtaz Khan is a cause of concern for the party workers as well as the leadership.