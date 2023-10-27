Telangana polls: BJP clears name of candidate for Mahbubnagar seat

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, October 27, cleared the name for the Mahbubnagar Assembly Constituency, naming AP Mithun Kumar Reddy as its candidate for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for November 30.

Surprisingly, the ‘2nd list’ released by the party comprised only one name.

Mithun Kumar is the son of BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy. He will be contesting against BRS candidate V Srinivas Goud for Mahabubnagar assembly seat.

With this, the BJP has finalised candidates for 53 of the total 119 constituencies across Telangana. On October 22, BJP released its first list of candidates 12 out of these 55 seats were given to women.

Also Read BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Telangana elections

Former minister and BJP lawmaker from Huzurabad assembly constituency, Eatala Rajender will fight against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel Assembly constituency.

While the name of state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who represents the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, doesn’t figure in the list of candidates for the Assembly polls, MPs Bandi Sanjay, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind have been fielded for Karimnagar, Boath (ST) in Adilabad and Korutla in Jagitial district respectively.

The party has renamed sitting MLA, M Raghunandan Rao, who will be contesting from Dubbak.

Recently, the BJP national leadership also announced the lifting of the year-long suspension on T Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh was suspended on September 2, 2022, after his blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad, as a counter to the BRS government allowing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in the city in August despite his warning, triggered a nationwide controversy.

Furthermore, former television news channel anchor Rani Rudrama Devi will be contesting against BRS working president K T Rama Rao from Sircilla.

With the Congress emerging as the leading contender against the BRS post the massive victory in the Karnataka polls, the saffron party is trying hard to change the narrative. Several Union ministers have visited the state in recent days to bolster the party’s chances.