BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Telangana elections

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 22, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana elections happening on November 30.

T Raja Singh, whose suspension for making ‘blasphemous’ statements against Prophet Mohammed was lifted, has been nominated to run for the Goshmahal constituency.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party’s former state chief and current national general secretary will run from Karimnagar.

Eatala Rajender, the party’s state election committee in charge and former minister in the BRS government, has been placed in two constituencies: Huzurabad and Gajwel. He will take on the state chief minister and BRS supremo on his home turf in Gajwel.

There are three sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on the list, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapu, and Arvind Dharmapuri.

Soyam Bapu will run for election from Boath, while Dharmapuri will run from Korutla.

12 out of these 55 seats were given to women.

List

  • Kollapur: Sudhakar Rao
  • Kalwakurthy: Talloju Achary
  • Choppadandi: Bodige Shobha
  • Maheshwaram: A Sriramulu Yadav
  • Sircilla: Rani Rudrama
  • Narayankhed: Sangappa
  • Bhuvanagiri: Gudur Narayana Reddy
  • Quthbullapur: Kuna Srisailam Goud
  • Chennur: G Vivek Venkatswamy
  • Jukkal: Arunatara
  • Korutla: D Arvind
  • Bellampalli: Amarajula Sridevi
  • Balkonda: Annapurnamma
  • Warangal West: Rao Padma
  • Warangal East: Errabelli Pradeep Rao
  • Bhupalapalli: Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy
  • Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Gajwel: Eatala Rajender
  • Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender
  • Patancheru: Nandeeshwar Goud
  • Jagtial: Boga Sravani
  • Dubbak: M Raghunandan Rao
  • Adilabad: Payal Shankar
  • Ibrahimpatnam: Dayanand Goud
  • Suryapet: Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao
  • Boath: Soyam Bapurao
  • Nagarjunsagar: Nivedhita Reddy
  • Mahabubnagar: AP Jithender Reddy
  • Khanapur: Ramesh Rathod
  • Nirmal: A Maheshwar Reddy
  • Jangaon: Dushyant Reddy
  • Andhole: Babumohan
  • Dharmapuri: S Kumar
  • Uppal: NVSS Prabhakar
  • Huzurnagar: Srilatha Reddy
  • Vemulawada: Chennamaneni Vikas Rao
  • Sirpur: Palvai Harish
  • Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel
  • Nizamabad Urban: Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta.

Caste breakdown

Six candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and six from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community have been given the chance in the first list of the saffron party.

Also, 5 candidates from the Velama community, 3 from the Goud community, 3 from the Yadav community, and 2 from the Mudiraj community got the party’s ticket.

With the Congress emerging as the leading contender against the BRS post the massive victory in the Karnataka polls, the saffron party is trying hard to change the narrative. Several Union ministers have visited the state in recent days to bolster the party’s chances.

