BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Telangana elections

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 22, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana elections happening on November 30.

T Raja Singh, whose suspension for making ‘blasphemous’ statements against Prophet Mohammed was lifted, has been nominated to run for the Goshmahal constituency.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party’s former state chief and current national general secretary will run from Karimnagar.

Eatala Rajender, the party’s state election committee in charge and former minister in the BRS government, has been placed in two constituencies: Huzurabad and Gajwel. He will take on the state chief minister and BRS supremo on his home turf in Gajwel.

Also Read BJP revokes Raja Singh’s suspension just ahead of Telangana elections

There are three sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on the list, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapu, and Arvind Dharmapuri.

Soyam Bapu will run for election from Boath, while Dharmapuri will run from Korutla.

12 out of these 55 seats were given to women.

List

Kollapur: Sudhakar Rao

Kalwakurthy: Talloju Achary

Choppadandi: Bodige Shobha

Maheshwaram: A Sriramulu Yadav

Sircilla: Rani Rudrama

Narayankhed: Sangappa

Bhuvanagiri: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Quthbullapur: Kuna Srisailam Goud

Chennur: G Vivek Venkatswamy

Jukkal: Arunatara

Korutla: D Arvind

Bellampalli: Amarajula Sridevi

Balkonda: Annapurnamma

Warangal West: Rao Padma

Warangal East: Errabelli Pradeep Rao

Bhupalapalli: Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Gajwel: Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender

Patancheru: Nandeeshwar Goud

Jagtial: Boga Sravani

Dubbak: M Raghunandan Rao

Adilabad: Payal Shankar

Ibrahimpatnam: Dayanand Goud

Suryapet: Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao

Boath: Soyam Bapurao

Nagarjunsagar: Nivedhita Reddy

Mahabubnagar: AP Jithender Reddy

Khanapur: Ramesh Rathod

Nirmal: A Maheshwar Reddy

Jangaon: Dushyant Reddy

Andhole: Babumohan

Dharmapuri: S Kumar

Uppal: NVSS Prabhakar

Huzurnagar: Srilatha Reddy

Vemulawada: Chennamaneni Vikas Rao

Sirpur: Palvai Harish

Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel

Nizamabad Urban: Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta.

Caste breakdown

Six candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and six from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community have been given the chance in the first list of the saffron party.

Also, 5 candidates from the Velama community, 3 from the Goud community, 3 from the Yadav community, and 2 from the Mudiraj community got the party’s ticket.

With the Congress emerging as the leading contender against the BRS post the massive victory in the Karnataka polls, the saffron party is trying hard to change the narrative. Several Union ministers have visited the state in recent days to bolster the party’s chances.