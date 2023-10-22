BJP revokes Raja Singh’s suspension just ahead of Telangana elections

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 22, revoked the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, just ahead of the Telangana elections.

The development also comes very close to the expected release of the party’s first list of candidates.

In a letter addressed to the Goshamahal MLA, Om Pathak, member secretary of the saffron party’s Central Disciplinary Committee said that the reply and explanation offered by Raja Singh “have been considered by the committee. On this basis, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith,” it read.

The controversial MLA who is known for his Islamophobic rhetoric was suspended after he was arrested in August last year for making ‘blasphemous’ statements against Prophet Muhammad.

He made these videos in response to police allowing a comedian Munawar Farooqui to perform a show in the city in August 2022.

Subsequently, Raja Singh was arrested under the PD Act. The police booked cases against him under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Responding to the development, Raja Singh thanked the party’s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national chief J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah along the state leadership.

“Organization is supreme!! On canceling my suspension, first of all, Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, National President of BJP @JPNadda ji, Home Minister

@AmitShah ji, Organization Secretary Shri @blsanthosh ji, State President of Telangana BJP Shri

@kishanreddybjp Yes, my heartfelt gratitude to OBC Morcha National President Shri @drlaxmanbjp ji, former state president Shri @bandisanjay_bjp ji and Shri @PMuralidharRao ji. My gratitude to the entire BJP family and the people of Goshamahal. Jai BJP, Vijay BJP!!” he said in a post on X.