Telangana polls: BRS clears names of 3 more candidates, waits for Goshamahal

Hyderabad: BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has cleared the names of three more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, leaving out only the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

The Chairperson of Telangana Women’s Commission Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy has been floated from Narsapur, and Palle Rajeshwar Reddy has been selected as the candidate from Jangaon.

The main contender for the Jangaon seat, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, was recently elevated as TSRTC chairman.

For the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency, where an intense contest is expected, the BRS nominated Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the son-in-law of minister Ch Malla Reddy. He will take on party turncoat Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who recently joined Congress after quitting BRS as his son was denied the ticket.

Goshamahal in suspense

With three more names joining the fray, Goshamahal is the only Assembly constituency left from where BRS has not chosen the candidate yet. The constituency’s incumbent T Raja Singh, was arrested under PD Act for making controversial remarks and outraging the religious sentiments of minorities.

Subsequently, Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP. However, several senior leaders of the saffron party have indicated that the party will recall Raja Singh, and float him from Goshamahal again.

Acting strategically, the BRS seems in no hurry to announce their candidate from the only BJP stronghold in Telangana. Party sources said that BRS is being cautious when it comes to announcing the candidates. For Goshamahal, the pink party is likely to wait for the BJP to make a move first.

Who gets the BRS ticket from the Goshamahal seat depends on whether the BJP’s decision on whether to revoke Raja Singh’s suspension or not.