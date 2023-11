Telangana polls: Communist Party of India (Marxist) to contest 17 seats

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued its preliminary list of 17 contested constituencies for the upcoming Telangana state elections.

The CPI (M) is set to challenge 17 Assembly seats. Including Bhadradri Kothagudem district’s Bhadrachalam, Aswaraopet, Palair constituencies, Khammam district’s Madhira, Wyra, Khammam, Sathupalli constituencies, Nalgonda district’s Miryalagudem, Nalgonda, Nakirekal constituencies, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Bhuvanagiri constituency, Suryapet district’s Huzurnagar, and Kodad constituencies, Rangareddy district’s Ibrahimpatnam, Sangareddy district’s Patancheru and Hyderabad district’s Musheerabad constituency.

Historically, the CPI(M) had a solid electoral presence in the contesting regions, especially in the Bhadrachalam (ST) constituency, where it won multiple times between 1978 and 2004. In the 2018 elections, BRS dominated the polls, securing 88 of 119 seats. The Congress, in alliance with other parties, managed 19, while the Left parties did not secure any seats.