Telangana polls: Cong-CPI(M) alliance at risk over seat sharing discord

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday threatened to go it alone in Telangana Assembly elections if the Congress party refuses to leave Wyra and Miryalaguda seats for it.

CPI(M) state secretary T. Veerabhadram made it clear that there will be no alliance with the Congress party if the latter refuses to give Wyra and Miryalaguda under the seat sharing agreement.

He said the Congress was ready to give Miryalaguda and another seat in Hyderabad. He said this was not acceptable to CPI(M).

“We will not accept any seats other than Wyra and Miryalaguda. If Congress refuses to give them, we will contest the elections on our own,” he said.

Talks between the leaders of Congress and CPI(M) are scheduled on October 31. Veerbhadram said if the meeting failed to take a positive decision, there would be no alliance with the Congress.

He said it was not proper on part of the Congress party leaders to make insulting remarks about the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) was initially insisting on Paleru and Bhadrachalam constituencies. However, the Congress party fielded former MP P. Srinivas Reddy from Paleru. Srinivas Reddy had quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join Congress in July.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Podem Veeraiah from Bhadrachalam.

The Congress has offered two seats each to CPI and CPI(M). It has offered Kothagudem and Chennur (SC) seats to the CPI.

The grand old party has already announced candidates for 100 seats.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)