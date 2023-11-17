Telangana polls: Congress appoints Naveen Yadav as Jubilee Hills incharge

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Naveen Yadav as the charge of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad for the ensuing Telangana elections.

AICC in charge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare approved the proposal for his appointment on November 15, Wednesday.

The former AIMIM leader joined the Congress on Wednesday, November 15 in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

He pledged his support to Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin and said that he would work for his win in the elections.

Naveen quits AIMIM

Naveen filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Jubilee Hills constituency after AIMIM denied him a ticket. The AIMIM instead filed Mohd Rasheed Faraz, Shaikpet corporator, though Naveen was assured of a ticket in the current elections.

He contested as an AIMIM candidate in 2014 and as an independent candidate in 2018. Unhappy over not getting the ticket, Naveen resigned from the AIMIM.

Naveen Yadav, son of Chinna Srisailam Yadav, enjoys considerable clout in the Jubilee Hills since his father was chairman of Kompally municipality and associated with AIMIM.