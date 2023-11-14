Telangana polls: Congress’ unemployment bus yatra to kick off soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has decided to conduct the ‘Nirudyoga Yuvatha Express’, a bus yatra for ensuing Assembly elections. The yatra will highlight the unemployment issue during the BRS’s rule.

After obtaining permission from the Election Commission, Congress may commence the bus yatra on either November 15 or 16.

On Monday, November 13, AICC in charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakare approved the appointment of the spokesperson of TPCC, Dr Riyaz as convenor of the bus yatra.

One bus rally will initiate from the North Telangana while another rally will kick off from South Telangana.

The yatra will reportedly be covering 100 constituencies in 10 days. Two buses will be deployed for the rally where each bus will travel in 50 constituencies.

As per reports, Prof Haragopal, Kodandaram and Ajaykumar will start the unemployment campaign. Additionally, the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be attending the unemployment bus trip.