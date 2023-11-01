Telangana polls: Congress will return what BRS stole, says Rahul  

Hyderabad: Congress will return the money that BRS stole from the people of Telangana, former party president and senior leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool. He said, “We will say bye-bye to KCR and make sure whatever Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its corrupt ministers stole from our people will be returned to their bank accounts.”

Rahul scathed the ruling BRS and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family for “monopolising revenue-generating departments like the excise, land revenue and sand mining,” he said, “KCR stole one lakh crore from people and constructed a project which is falling apart. The Kaleshwaram project was inflated to over one lakh crore project using public money. Now, each family in Telangana would owe a debt of 31,500 rupees to the state every year until 2040,” he said.

He added, “We also ran government. We also built projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Jurala, and Sinur. It caused no problems to the people.”

‘BJP will get 2% votes’

Hitting out at BJP in the same speech, he said, “I am not Narendra Modi. When I make a promise, I will fulfil it. Modi said he would deposit Rs 15 lakhs [in bank accounts]; you did not get anything, but [Gautam] Adani got thousands of crores of rupees.”

He further said that he didn’t understand why BJP was boasting that it will make an OBC CM after the upcoming Telangana polls. “BJP will get only 2% votes. I don’t understand how they can form a government with 2% votes and make an OBC chief minister.”

BJP, BRS, and AIMIM working hand in hand

“BJP leaders were roaming in Telangana with inflated chests. Now, Congress has exhausted all their gas and deflated all their tyres,” Rahul said.

He also claimed that AIMIM candidates, who often crop up during elections, are “supporters of BJP.” They help BJP 24×7 and in return BJP funds them.”

Rahul said that BRS and AIMIM supported the BJP on the note ban and GST. “BJP is filing cases on Congress leaders and workers. I have 24 ED, Income Tax, and vigilance cases against me. They dismissed my Lok Sabha membership. But nothing was done against corrupt BRS leaders,” he said.