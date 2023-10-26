Telangana polls: ECI seizes 9750 ‘Ponguleti’ wall clocks in Khammam

The wall clocks featured the image of ex-BRS and now Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy with text that read "On the occasion of my daughter's marriage, with love, your Sreenanna", highlighted in BRS's pink.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th October 2023 2:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Election Commission’s flying squad seized 9,750 wall clocks worth Rs 46.89 lakhs from the house of Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, a close relative of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP and now Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. 

The wall clocks featured a prominent image of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, which read “On the occasion of my daughter’s marriage, with love, your Sreenanna” in Telugu, highlighted in BRS’s pink.

In August 2022, the same clocks, worth Rs 250 crores, were distributed to Khammam villages on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding, as mementoes. 

The leftover wall clocks were reportedly stored at his relative, Tumburu Dayakar Reddy’s residence and were recently distributed to woo voters to vote for Congress.  

Earlier in April 2023, Ponguleti was suspended from the BRS party against anti-party activities. In July, he joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’, a public meeting held in Khammam.

