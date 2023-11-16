Telangana polls: Ex-TPCC VP Gali Anil Kumar quits Cong; to join BRS

Anil Kumar is likely to join the BRS in the presence of BRS supremo KCR at the Narsapur public meeting today.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th November 2023 12:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to Telangana Congress, its former vice-president Gali Anil Kumar, who had filed his nomination for the Narsapur constituency, resigned from the party on Wednesday, November 15.

Anil Kumar was disappointed after he was not given a ticket by the party leadership. He was also reportedly upset with the fact that the grand old party high command had not promised him another post instead of a ticket.

On Thursday, November 16, BRS minister T Harish Rao along with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy called upon Anil Kumar at his residence in Ameenpur and invited him to join them in the Telangana poll fray.

Anil Kumar is likely to join the BRS in the presence of BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Narsapur public meeting today.

Anil Kumar had started his political journey with the BRS (then TRS) when the KCR launched the party in 2001.

He was a key member of the TRS and led the statehood movement in the Patancheru area. However, he quit the party after the Patancheru seat was given to Mahipal Reddy for the second consecutive time in the 2018 elections.

