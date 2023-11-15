Telangana: Actor-politician Vijaya Shanthi quits BJP, to join Congress

Hyderabad: Actor turned politician Vijaya Shanthi, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 15, Wednesday and will soon rejoin the Congress party in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She sent her resignation to state BJP chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy.

Vijaya Shanthi had joined the BJP in December 1997 In 1998, Vijaya Shanti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was soon made the secretary of BJP’s Women’s Wing (Bharatiya Mahila Morcha).

During the Telangana separate statehood movement, she joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and became an MP from Medak constituency between 2009-2014.

Later, she joined the Congress party in February 2014 after a split with TRS (now BRS) chief KCR. In 2014, she contested in the assembly elections from Medak on a Congress party ticket and lost the contest. She then resigned from the Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP.

Six months ago, there were reports of Vijay Shanthi resigning from the BJP. She denied it and termed the reports as rumours.

Sources said Vijay Shanthi was planning to quit the BJP party for a long time but deferred her decision following pursuance by some top BJP leaders.