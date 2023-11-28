Telangana polls: Indian Americans Forum extends seat-wise support to parties

It has pledged its support to the Congress on 70 seats and the BRS on 37 seats.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 1:45 pm IST
Ahead of the Telangana elections, the Indian Americans Forum (IAF), a non-profit organisation representing Indians in America, has offered seat-wise support to political parties.

The IAF has pledged its support to the Congress on 70 seats and the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) on 37 seats. Additionally, it has endorsed one candidate each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In the Ramagundam assembly constituency, the IAF has endorsed Somarapu Satyanarayana, an independent candidate.

Within Hyderabad, the IAF has extended its support to Congress candidates in Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, Nampally, Maheshwaram, Khairathabad, Jubilee Hills, and Cantonment. Furthermore, it is backing BRS candidates in Goshamahal and Secunderabad assembly constituencies.

The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes set for December 3.

