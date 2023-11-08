Kavitha won’t be spared in Delhi excise policy scam case: Union min

Hyderabad: The Union minister of state for Environment and Forests Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are involved in the Delhi Excise policy scam case and “nobody can save them from going behind bars.”

He said that the entire nation “knows about the link between the Aam Aadmi party president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the case.”

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, November 8, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that those who are involved in the scam will be arrested and “no one can save them.”

“Both Aam Aadmi party and the BRS are involved in the liquor scam worth Rs.100 crores. The Goa Assembly election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was funded by Kavitha,” he alleged.

Mission Bhagiratha ‘biggest loot’: Choubey

Slamming the BRS further on its ‘scams’, Choubey called ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ the ‘biggest loot’ in the country.

“Rs. 35,000 crore was spent until now on the scheme but it is not reflecting on the ground. People are struggling for water. It was increased to Rs. 50,000 crores even now it was not fulfilled. Forget 24-hour water supply, water is unavailable even beyond four hours. Old water head tanks were recoloured and the funds allocated to the project were looted. BRS failed to fulfill the promises. Telangana has become the highest liquor consumption state at 43 percent,” he remarked.

Burden on Telangana’s people went up under BRS: Choubey

Stating that the burden on people has increased ‘five times’ since the BRS came to power, Choubey said that the chief minister’s income has increased by 10 times in the same period.

He said that the BRS government has been neglecting education so that it would be easy to rule the people with an ‘iron fist.’

He said that instead of improving the lives of Dalits, the government has been taking the side of a few individuals.

Referring to Dharani, the minister said that it has become a ‘money spinner’ for the ruling party leaders, and once BJP comes to power, the website “will be shut down and the land records system being implemented by the Centre will be extended.”

Informing that the Union ministry of environment has accorded permission within 15 days to the power plants at Yadadri and Bhadradri, the minister wondered why their functioning has not begun so far.

Recalling how late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the emergency and arrested people like him, he said that Congress was already against democratic values. Accusing that Congress is a “C team for BRS,” he called upon the people to vote for BJP.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.