Telangana polls: KCR fully copied Cong’s manifesto, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Responding to incumbent BRS’ manifesto for the upcoming state polls, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy remarked that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fully ‘copied’ the Congress’ election manifesto, thereby ‘disproving’ BRS leaders’ remarks that the Congress’ manifesto is ‘unimplementable’.

“BRS has lost its foothold and KCR lost his ability to think. BRS has no idea on how to implement the welfare-development agenda as it has no conviction,” he remarked.

On this occasion, Revanth also threw two challenges to the BRS chief.

Firstly, he asked if KCR could swear that his party would not distribute liquor and not waste money for electoral benefit.

“If KCR accepts this challenge, he should join me at the Martyr’s memorial on October 17 and take an oath regarding the same,” he added.

He also challenged BRS government to pay salaries and pensions to the state government employees every month on November 1.

“People are not in a position to trust KCR. The Congress flag will definitely be hoisted this time. KCR wanted to join the INDIA alliance and we didn’t even let him touch its gates,” he remarked.

Revanth further remarked that the six guarantees announced by Congress will be implemented with the money ‘stolen’ by the BRS from the people of Telangana. “KCR should stay at home and take rest as he is getting old,” he added.

He also added that the guarantees promised by the Congress are being implemented by the Congress-led Karnataka and hence it’s proof that the party will do the same in Telangana.

Financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to poor women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 400, Rs 5 lakh insurance for every BPL family, increase in social security pensions and enhancement of investment support to farmers are among the major promises announced by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for next month’s Telangana assembly elections.

Aiming for a third consecutive term in power, the BRS has promised more than what Congress had announced under six guarantees last month.

The Congress had promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for every woman and a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500. It had also promised financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers and a monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 for various beneficiaries.

Telangana is going to the ballot on November 30.

(With inputs from IANS)