Telangana Polls: KCR to contest from Gajwel, Kamareddy

The BRS president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that he will be contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming Telangana polls including his present constituency Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Addressing the media on Monday, August 21 at the Telangana Bhavan he released the list of BRS candidates for 115 Assembly elections at the fixed muhurt of 2:38 pm.

The chief minister has said that the list has seven changes Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Metpally.

He stated that the party is yet to decide on candidates for four constituencies – Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon and Narsapur.

Amid, despite Malkajgiri MLA Hanumantha Rao’s threat demanding a ticket for his son from Medak, the BRS has yet again its party ticket to the existing candidate, Padma Devandar Reddy.

Of the 115 constituencies, the BRS party has given tickets to six women including Padma. G. Lasya and Nanditha, Kova Lakshmi, Banot Haripriya Naik, Bade Nagajyothi, and Gongidi Sunitha have been given tickets from Secunderabad Cantonment, Asifabad, Yallandu, Mulugu and Alair respectively.