Telangana polls: PM Modi to visit Karimnagar on November 27

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi is going to visit Karimnagar, Telangana, on November 27 to address a public meeting at SRR College as part of the BJP’s election campaign in the state.

Earlier, he addressed a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

Pre-poll survey

Several pre-poll surveys have recently released predictions, with some foreseeing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) securing the highest seat share, while others indicate the Congress as the front-runner. However, none predict that the BJP will form the government in the state.

Despite the BJP’s strong efforts to gain power in Telangana, pre-poll surveys suggest the party is expected to secure only single-digit seats in the upcoming assembly polls in 2023.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled for November 30, 2023, with vote counting set for December 3.

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by winning 88 out of 119 seats, a significant increase of 25 seats compared to the previous election. In contrast, the Congress’ seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM secured seven seats. The BJP could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.