Telangana polls: Police seize ‘KCR420’ car from Congress office 

Recently, Telangana Congress put up a model pink car to symbolise alleged scams associated with the BRS

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th November 2023 9:37 pm IST
Telangana polls KCR pink car

Hyderabad: Nampally police seized a car, labelled ‘KCR420’, from the Telangana Congress headquarters office, Gandhi Bhavan, on Sunday, November 5. 

In a post on X, Telangana Congress stated, “Police confiscated our ‘KCR420’ Campaign Car from the Congress Office at Nampally. The campaign has hurt the egos of the Kalvakuntla family. Congress condemns undemocratic use of power by police.”

Recently, Telangana Congress leaders had put up a model car, mocking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its leadership. They displayed a pink car to symbolise alleged scams associated with the BRS. It also labelled KCR’s governance as a “90-ml government”, alleging that BRS was making money from liquor sales.

