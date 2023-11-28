Telangana polls: Sec 144 imposed in Hyderabad ahead of voting

Hyderabad: City police commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has issued a notification imposing Section 144 of CrPC, banning the assembly of four or more people in Hyderabad on the day of election.

In view of the Telangana polling day, a gathering of four or more persons in a radius of 200 meters from the polling stations within the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be prohibited.

This order will remain in force from 6 am to 8 pm on November 30. The top cop has informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution.

In Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates

Rachakonda police commissioner, DS Chauhan also issued a notification imposing Section 144 and asked police officials to ensure the prohibition of the assembly of people.

DS Chauhan also said that all the voters visiting the polling stations on November 30 to cast their votes in Rachakonda commissionerate, which includes Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts should form two queues.

The order will remain in force from 5 pm on November 28 till 5 pm on December 1.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra also issued similar orders within the limits of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

As per the orders, there will be a complete ban on unlawful assemblies and a prohibition on holding public meetings during this time.

The high-octane campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls will end at 5 pm today after witnessing the longest poll season compared to the other four states-Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram- where elections were already held.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.