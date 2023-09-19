Telangana polls: Shabbir cautions public of alleged BJP-BRS-AIMIM alliance

Hyderabad: Former Leader of Opposition Mohammad Ali Shabbir, speaking at a Congress rally in Tukkuguda, has cautioned the public against an alliance he claims has formed between the BJP, the BRS, and the MajlisIttehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with the intention of thwarting the Congress’s bid for power in Telangana.

Shabbir alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), despite projecting himself as a secular leader, has close ties with the BJP, referring to the BRS as the “B-team” of the BJP. He argued that KCR’s support for the Modi government on issues such as triple talaq and Article 370 in Parliament contradicts his claim to be a secular leader.

Additionally, Shabbir accused the AIMIM in Telangana of functioning as a “B-team” of the BJP, echoing his criticism of their role in state politics.

He stressed the importance of secularism and urged the public to be cautious of both the BRS and AIMIM. Shabbir praised Sonia Gandhi’s recent visit to Hyderabad and credited her with igniting fresh enthusiasm among the people of Telangana.

Shabbir also lambasted the TRS government for its failure to fulfil election promises, such as the pledge to provide 12 percent reservation for Muslims and tribal communities, allocate three acres of land to Dalits, and appoint a Dalit chief minister.

Moreover, Shabbir criticized the BRS government’s liquor policy, claiming it has adversely affected the younger generation and resulted in increased unemployment. He also accused the government of privatizing industrial establishments.

The Congress leader highlighted the party’s promise to provide gas cylinders to impoverished families for Rs 500 and praised the 4 percent Muslim reservation in Telangana for its positive impact on 20 lakh students, particularly among economically disadvantaged families.

In anticipation of possible simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Shabbir alleged that the BRS would openly support the BJP.