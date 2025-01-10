Telangana: Ponguleti launches grievance portal for Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is enhancing transparency in the Indiramma Housing Scheme, according to Minister for Housing and Revenue, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He emphasized that any issues arising during the selection of houses should be reported through a newly launched dedicated website (indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in).

This platform includes a grievance module, which will notify applicants via SMS about the actions taken on their complaints.

During the inauguration of the grievance module at his office in the Secretariat, Ponguleti highlighted that complaints would be directed to relevant officials through MPDOs in rural areas and municipal commissioners in urban areas.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing the Indiramma Housing Scheme, ensuring that houses are allocated transparently without intermediaries and that eligible beneficiaries receive their homes directly.

The minister also noted that construction of houses will commence as swiftly as possible, allowing beneficiaries to build homes on plots larger than 400 square feet.

He assured that the government would take full responsibility for granting and constructing homes for every last beneficiary.

As of Wednesday, applications for the Indiramma Housing Scheme had been reviewed in 32 districts, achieving 95% completion, while Greater Hyderabad saw an 88% completion rate

Ponguleti urged officials to focus on finalizing beneficiary selections and planning for house construction activities soon.