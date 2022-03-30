Telangana: Power consumption crosses 14000 MW, highest ever 

Hyderabad: Telangana’s power consumption crossed a staggering 14,160 MW, the highest ever seen in the state so far on Tuesday. The demand was met without any power cuts.

The last time when such demand was observed was on March 23, 2014, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh when the power demand crossed 13,162 MW. Though the total power requirement was at 14,362 MW, the then government could supply only 13,162 MW.

On March 26, the state recorded a peak demand of 13,742 MW of power, and three days later, that is on Monday, the demand touched 13,857 MW. On Tuesday, it crossed its previous record of highest power consumption.

Telangana Congress seeks rollback of the electricity tariff hike

The Congress party has demanded that the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) roll back the hike in electricity tariff as this has placed a heavy burden on the poor and middle class.

Blaming the TRS government for Rs 60,000 crore losses of the power distribution companies, Congress remarked that it is a crime to put the people of Telangana in trouble for the sin committed by the government.

A delegation of the Congress leaders headed by party spokesperson Sravan Dasoju met the ERA chairman and submitted a representation demanding the immediate withdrawal of the electricity tariff hike.

“Even in the united Andhra Pradesh, such exorbitant enhancement of tariff did not take place. Especially, the hike for lower slabs of domestic consumers that is 0-100 and 100-200 is highly taxing for the poor and the middle classes,” said Sravan Dasoju.