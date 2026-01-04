Telangana power engineers’ assn demand hike in AE recruitment quota by 80 pc

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Electricity Assistant Engineers’ Association (TSEAEA) has demanded a hike in the recruitment quota for Assistant Engineers (AEs) posts from 40 per cent to 80.

A letter to the state government on Saturday, January 3, by TSEAEA general secretary T Mahesh pointed out that the direct recruitment quota for Assistant Engineers has declined from 100 per cent in 1970 to 40 per cent in 2010.

“Currently, the remaining 60 per cent of the vacancies are being filled through internal transfers or promotions, mostly taken up by lower cadre employees possessing diploma qualifications and not a proper BTech or BE degree,” it read.

The letter stated that lower-level posts like Junior Linemen are filled through direct recruitment, while the engineering cadre has a restricted quota.